Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Taimur enjoying horse riding on a trip is every family ever; See Throwback Pic

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s this throwback picture with their son Taimur Ali Khan will give your perfect vacation goals during this lockdown.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and have been one of the most ideal couples in Bollywood. The couple never fails to give relationship goals to the couples and also aces the art of living every moment to the fullest. Interestingly, the Pataudi couple loves to travel and are often seen enjoying a vacation with their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. However, the ongoing lockdown has got each of us holed up in our house and just like the Pataudi’s we are also missing our travel plans.

But we have got our hands on a throwback picture of Saifeena and Taimur from one of their vacations in South Africa and it has got us motivated for our next trip. In the picture, Kareena, Saif and little Tim Tim were seen enjoying horse riding on a sunny day. While Bebo looked stunning in her white t-shirt and denims, Saif nailed his look in a black t-shirt and greyish-black trousers. However, we can’t take our eyes off the prince of Pataudi who looks cute as a button in his greenish-grey coloured outfit.

Take a look at this Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur’s throwback picture:

As of now, the Pataudi couple is spending their lockdown together and are enjoying every bit of it. In fact, Kareena has also been sharing beautiful glimpses of their quarantine break. Interestingly, Saif and Kareena have been instilling creative skills in their little munchkin these days which include gardening and painting. Besides, they have also locked the quarantine 2020 forever in the most colourful way lately as they imprinted their hands on a white piece of cloth.

