Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur & Jeh deck up for Eid; Pose with Soha, Kunal, Inaaya & Saba for the fest

Kareena Kapoor Khan just took to her social media space and made fans’ day with the perfect family picture on Eid. Some time back, the actress took to Instagram and dropped a heartwarming photo featuring herself with Saif, their two kids Taimur and Jeh. The photo also featured Saif’s sisters Saba and Soha Ali Khan. The latter’s hubby and actor Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter Inaaya can be seen in the family portrait as well. In the photo, everyone can be seen dressed up in their festive attire for the occasion. Kareena, Saif, and Jeh were seen twinning in white-hued outfits, while Soha, Kunal, and Inaaya wore light-yellow colored ethnic wear. On the other hand, Taimur wore a black kurta. Everybody posed candidly for the family photo. Sharing the picture, Kareena captioned the post, “Eid Mubarak from the family that is always trying to take the perfect picture …but never has!!! (heart-face emojis) @sakpataudi @sabapataudi @kunalkemmu.” Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s family portrait on Eid:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be soon seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. After much delay due to the pandemic, the film is set to release theatrically on the 11th of August.

Kareena has also begun work on her digital debut in Sujoy Ghosh’s next, where she will be sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. It is reported that the movie will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Hrithik Roshan. Kunal Kemmu was recently seen in the web series Abhay 3. Talking about Soha, the actress featured on Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.

