Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur & Jeh return from Kalimpong to celebrate Karan Johar's birthday; PICS ​

Kareena Kapoor is all set to make her OTT debut with The Devotion of Suspect X. She was recently shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s next in West Bengal's Kalimpong alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which is slated to release on Netflix. As the actress is busy shooting, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan recently jetted off to visit her. Now, the Pataudi family have returned to Mumbai from Kalimpong to attend filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, which is slated to happen tonight.

A few hours back, Kareena, Saif, and their sons- Taimur and Jeh were spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as they returned to the city. In the photos, the Jab We Met actress donned a charcoal grey T-shirt and also added a sleeveless black vest jacket over it. She matched it with a pair of blue baggy jeans. Saif, on the other hand, was seen twinning with his wife as he also sported a vest jacket with a pink t-shirt.

Check out Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh's PICS:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be seen next in Om Raut’s mythological film Adipurush co-starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles, which is scheduled for theatrical release on12 January 2023. Next, he also has the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, which also features Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte, and Rohit Saraf.

Whereas, Kareena is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Aamir Khan along with Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It is inspired by the 1994 American film Forrest Gump and is scheduled for cinema release on 11 August 2022. She is also all set to mark her debut as a producer and will be joining hands with Ekta Kapoor in an as-yet-untitled film that is touted to be a thriller film. It is said to be inspired by a real-life incident in the UK and will be helmed by Hansal Mehta.

