Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur-Jeh spellbound by birthday magic at Pataudi palace-WATCH

September 21 was the day when Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was born to actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita 43 years ago. A couple of days ago, the Omkara actress along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan were spotted at the airport headed to Pataudi Palace. At Saif’s ancestral home, Kareena ringed in her birthday with a family reunion with sister Karisma Kapoor in attendance. Now, a video of the birthday girl having a magical night on her birthday with her family has emerged online.

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys magic tricks on her 43rd birthday

A while back, mentalist and illusionist Karan Khanna took to Instagram to share a piece of the night when Kareena celebrated her birthday. In the video, Kareena and Saif can be seen sitting together, being part of the magic trick showcased by Karan. First, the Jaane Jaan actress was in denial, like everyone else, when the magician said that he could make the card inside their palms visible. But, after Karan pulled out the near-impossible-like trick, the actress was mesmerized. The eyes of the expressive actress got wide open as she was blown away by the theatrics.

Sharing the video, Karan penned, “Super Duper Grateful to be invited to perform at the Pataudi Palace for @kareenakapoorkhan mam’s birthday bash. Super amazing to perform for saif sir, kareena mam, @therealkarismakapoor mam and there lovely family. Still feels like a dream. Super nice people and really good vibes.” (sic)

Take a look at the video:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

It’s impossible to count on your fingers the number of blockbuster hits the actress has given over her acting career of more than two decades. Last year she was seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. This year she made her OTT debut with the mystery thriller film Jaane Jaan with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Next up for her is The Buckingham Murders followed by The Crew in 2024.

Saif Ali Khan’s work front

Saif Ali Khan’s acting in the massy fare Vikram Vedha was termed outstanding by the critics followed by Adipurush in 2023.

