Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur jet off on vacay ahead of her birthday; Jeh's airport antics win hearts

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all geared up to make her much-awaited OTT debut in her upcoming film Jaane Jaan as the lead actress alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is all set to release on September 21 which is also the birthday of the actress. Today, the power couple of B-Town, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, were spotted at the airport along with their munchkins Taimur and Jeh, heading for a family vacation ahead of the occasion.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan head for a vacation along with their kids

Ahead of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday on September 21, today, the actress was spotted with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and kids, Taimur and Jeh at the airport, jetting off for a family vacation. While Kareena opted for a white kurta set Saif kept it casual. Both of them were seen in sunglasses. In the video, the couple’s younger son Jeh was seen adorably trying to grab the ticket from his nanny’s hand near the security check while Kareena and Saif waved to the paparazzi. WATCH HERE:

Kareena Kapoor Khan thinks her husband Saif Ali Khan is the 'most stylish man'

Recently during an interaction with The Indian Express, Kareena Kapoor Khan called her husband, Saif Ali Khan, as the most stylish man in her opinion. She said, “For me, Saif is the most stylish man, for sure. It's just the way he carries himself. He's also just very unaffected. He keeps firing at me that you guys are doing some airport look. He's like, 'I am just dressing and going to the airport like a normal person.' He's like, 'What is this, why?' I keep telling him that no, no, put this, wear this, but he's like, 'Keep quiet, you do that, you let me be,' and then everyone's just like 'Oh my god, he's so stylish and and he's so cool.' So I think he just wears his charm and elegance really effortlessly.”

When asked about his torn shirts, she said, “Oh god, I'm going to tell him that for sure. I'm like, 'Saif, just buy another track pant.' He likes his purana purana t-shirts. I think the comfort, it's more about the attachment to it rather than anything else.”

About Jaane Jaan

Jaane Jaan is an intriguing suspense-thriller film directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the main roles alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. It's set to have an OTT release on the streaming platform Netflix on September 21st. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen playing the role of a protective mother in the film.

