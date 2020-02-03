Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Taimur shake a leg as baarati for Armaan Jain's wedding; WATCH Video

Now, in a latest video, the Jawaani Jaaneman star Saif Ali Khan with Taimur of his shoulders is seen shaking a leg to the dhol beats for Armaan Jain's wedding.

The pre wedding festivities of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra had become the talk of the town. The entire Kapoor clan was seen enjoying their time during the wedding festivities held in Mumbai. The who's who from the Bollywood industry and close friends were present at the pre-wedding festivities. Now, in a latest video, the Jawaani Jaaneman star with Taimur of his shoulders is seen shaking a leg to the dhol beats. The stunning Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen dancing her heart out as a baarati.

The Good Newwz actress was seen donning a yellow saree and delicate jewellery. The Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan was seen in a dapper look. The little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan was seen enjoying every bit of the wedding procession in a blue kurta. The little one, who is a favourite of the shutterbugs was enjoying as Kareeena and Saif, danced as baaratis for Armaan Jain's wedding. As per media reports, the groom Armaan Jain proposed to his girlfriend Anissa Malhotra in July, last year. Armaan Jain's cousin and Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress Karisma Kapoor congratulated the couple on Instagram. Karisma also shared many pictures from the pre-wedding festivities.

She wrote in her Instagram post that she loves the Indian culture as she enjoyed herself with close friends and family at the pre-wedding ceremonies. The pre- wedding festivities also saw the presence of Tara Sutaria with Aadar Jain, Kaira Advani, Suniel Shetty and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

