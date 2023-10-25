Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to Kajol-Ajay Devgn: 8 real-life couples who graced Koffee With Karan before Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Koffee With Karan is a pop culture sensation, renowned for its candid celebrity conversations. Karan Johar effortlessly persuades stars of all ages to open up on the iconic Koffee couch, where best friends, mother-daughter duos, and more have divulged secrets, creating memorable headlines. The most heartwarming moments often involve real-life couples exuding love and chemistry. As season 8 debuts on October 26 with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, let's reminisce about other celebrity couples who have sipped Koffee and shared candid moments with the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor - Season 1, Episode 21

The inaugural season featured the delightful Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who openly discussed their transformation from co-stars to a married couple. Rishi Kapoor added a humorous touch by joking that booze and food were Neetu's biggest sautans (rivals) in their marriage. Their candid conversation with Karan delved into the intricacies of love and life, making it a memorable and heartwarming episode.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan - Season 1, Episode 8

Although Shah Rukh Khan has made numerous appearances on the Koffee couch, the dynamics took a unique turn when he was joined by his life partner, Gauri Khan, for a candid chat. Sharing the spotlight with them was another couple, the now-separated duo of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan. Both couples had their romantic sagas that began when they were still in their youth. During the show, they lovingly recounted the beginnings of their relationships and the journey into married life while sharing intriguing anecdotes from their shared experiences.

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi - Season 2, Episode 23

The veteran Bollywood couple, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, charmed fans with their chemistry and candid conversations about love and life. Joining them was the multi-talented filmmaker and actor, Farhan Akhtar.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan - Season 3, Episode 1

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who usually keep things hush-hush, spilled the beans about their love life on Koffee with Karan season 3. It was a total blast, with giggles and chemistry flying all around. They even shared a little secret - who's the first to say sorry when they squabble? The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star also gave a lowdown on her equation with her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, and mother-in-law, Jaya Bachchan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan - Season 3, Episode 5

During the early stages of their courtship, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared together on the show's couch. They didn't hold back when expressing their affection for one another and even shared their thoughts on future marriage plans. They also talked about their no on-screen kiss policy as their relationship evolved. Fast forward to the present, the couple is now happily married and proud parents of two boys, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna - Season 5, Episode 2

If there's an episode that was an absolute laugh riot, it's the one featuring Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. This power couple, who tied the knot in 2001, let loose and shared some hilarious moments. They reminisced about the time they thought they were just having a fling, the unique wedding proposal, and the Mission Raniganj actor diligently grading all of Twinkle's written work before she published her columns. But it wasn't all laughs; there was plenty of love too. Akshay even surprised Twinkle with his rendition of Strangers In The Night, followed by a sweet slow dance.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor - Season 5, Episode 9

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor walked down the aisle in New Delhi back in July 2015 and, fast forward to a year later, they were on the show. They spilled all the juicy details about their relationship, talked about their past relationships, and even shared some secrets, like how many exes they've had and what bugs them the most about each other. They also got real about the adventure of becoming parents.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol - Season 7, Episode 6

Another episode that's an absolute laugh riot is the one featuring Ajay Devgn and Kajol. This power couple, who tied the knot in 1999, graced the 6th season of the show. They were having a ball, playfully teasing each other, cracking jokes, and sharing side-splitting anecdotes. And to top it all off, they faced off in a sizzling rapid-fire round. It's pure entertainment!

