Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s kids Taimur and Jeh adorably pose with sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu; fans love it

On Children's Day 2023, Bollywood celebrities have flooded social media with adorable pictures of their kids, painting the town red with joy. Soha Ali Khan, and Saba Pataudi, the sisters of Saif Ali Khan, joined in by sharing cute photos of Taimur, Jeh, and Inaaya to extend their Children's Day wishes.

Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan charmingly strike a pose with their sister, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan shared an adorable picture of her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, savoring ice cream with her cousin brothers, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Saba Pataudi posts heartwarming pictures featuring Taimur, Jeh, and Inaaya

Saba Pataudi also treated her Instagram audience to a collection of unseen moments from the Pataudi family's younger members. The first glimpse captured the joyous indulgence of candy floss by Kareena Kapoor's sons, Taimur and Jeh. In the second snapshot, Soha's daughter, Inaaya can be seen clicking pictures with her cute camera. The sequence continued with heartwarming images of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan joining Taimur and Jeh in festive Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Additionally, Saba shared a nostalgic and sweet childhood picture featuring herself and Soha, rounding up the delightful glimpses into the family's cherished moments.

Captioning the post, Saba expressed, "Happy Children's Day to the loves of my life... Phupi to Sara and Iggy, Bua jaan to Timtim and Jeh Baba...and Aani to my Innijaan. Last but not least...Apajaan to Soha! My first doll! I live for my moments with these darlings! Stay blessed, my babies. Love you always and forever! #happychildrensday #saraalikhan #ibrahimalikhan #timtim #innijaan #jehjaan #auntlove #siblings Copyright ©️ ME!"

Take a look:

Fans respond to the photos

Saba's post garnered an overflow of comments from her followers. One user expressed, "So cute Taimur Jeh Sara n Ibrahim," while another complimented Jeh, stating, "Jeh the heartthrob of B-Town." A third comment reflected on the theme of pure love, saying, "Pure love only...may Allah always bless the cutest kiddos and you and your family, Saba Chachi."

About Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are blessed with two sons. Their firstborn, Taimur Ali Khan, entered the world on December 20, 2016, bringing immense joy to the family. Subsequently, they welcomed Jehangir Ali Khan on February 21, 2021, expanding the Khan family further. Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu share the delight of parenting their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, born on September 29, 2017.