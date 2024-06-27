Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur was of ‘utmost importance’ for 2 years reveals paparazzo; admits it is same with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha

Bollywood buffs will agree when we say that there is a separate fanbase for all the star kids. As much as fans are interested in knowing all the gossip about their favorite actors, their kids too become the topic of discussion. In a recent interview, a popular paparazzo Yogen Shah spilled some beans about everyone’s craze around Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha.

Paparazzo on clicking Taimur and Raha

Talking to Connect Cine, the paparazzo revealed that when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s elder son was born, people from all over the world wanted to watch him. Everyone wanted to see him over and over again which is why he had kept his photographers stationed outside Bebo’s house. “This was for at least the first two years. He was of utmost importance. It was always like, ‘We need to have Taimur’s pictures, we can’t afford to not have it. For once, it is okay to miss someone else’s photos but not Taimur,’” said Yogen.

Comparing the situation with Taimur’s cousin Raha Kapoor, he added that everyone now wants to see Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s daughter. Narrating a story the paparazzo stated that one morning his photographer arrived late and missed out on clicking Raha’s picture for which he felt so terrible. “I called people I share photos with that I won’t take remuneration from you. Because I missed the photo, it felt like I had done a blunder. I felt guilty,” stated Shah.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s work front

After Brahmastra, fans have been eagerly waiting to see them sharing the screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. This film will also star Vicky Kaushal in a pivotal role. As the name suggests, the story is a love triangle based on a war backdrop and Kapoor will be playing a negative character.

Apart from this, RK has the magnum opus, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. He will essay the role of Lord Ram and South star Sai Pallavi will play Sita.

Talking about Alia Bhatt, she has Vasan Bala’s Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. He made his debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies which also starred Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor.

