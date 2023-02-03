Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur's eyes have everyone's attention; Unseen PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most stylish and beautiful-looking actresses in the industry. But if anyone can steal her limelight then it would be her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The actress has never shied away from making public appearances with her kids. Moreover, she often shares pictures and video with her little ones and they are just adorable. Fans never miss a chance to shower their love upon them. Recently, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan shared an unseen picture of Taimur and fans can’t stop reacting to it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba Ali Khan shared an unseen picture of Taimur and fans are in awe of his beautiful eyes. In the photo, Taimur is seen hiding inside a cardboard box. Dressed in a blue tee and black pants, the little munchkin looked cute as a button in the photo. Sharing the photo, Saba wrote 'Sometimes... you need to look at life through a different perspective. Change the angle, give it another look! You may find a new solution to the problem.'

Fans reaction

As soon as Saba shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with heartwarming comments. The little one looked super cute in the photo but what caught everyone’s attention was his pretty little eyes. While one fan wrote, 'Cuteness overloaded', another one added, 'His attitude is always on point.' A fan also commented, 'My God!! Taimur has got lovely eyes.'

About Saif and Kareena

There is no doubt that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena’s little ones are among one of the most loved star kids. They are sure to get clicked every time they step out and their pictures and videos go viral in social media.

On the professional front, Kareena will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's untitled next. She will also be marking her digital debut with 'The Devotion of Suspect X' with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Saif, on the other hand, has Om Raut's 'Adipurush' co-starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.