Kareena Kapoor says ‘Father’s Day pe mera selfie toh is a must’ as she gives peek into Saif Ali Khan’s celebration with Taimur, Jeh from UK

Bollywood celebrities have been sharing special posts with glimpses from their Father’s Day celebration on June 16. Kareena Kapoor Khan also offered a peek into how her husband, Saif Ali Khan, celebrated with their sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena shared a series of pictures from their family vacation in the UK, including a sun-kissed selfie.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Stories and shared a scenic snapshot of the ground under a clear sky. Saif Ali Khan and their elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, were visible standing in the distance. She captioned it “Father’s Day” with a red heart emoji. She also posted a picture of the signboard of Kingsgate House at Winchester College in the UK.

Then Kareena posted a selfie in which she was glowing in her no-makeup look and black sunglasses. She playfully wrote, “And ofcourse Father’s Day pe mera selfie toh is a must.” The last photograph was of Saif and their little one, Jeh Ali Khan, walking on a tree-lined road. Kareena said, “It’s always the journey really…”

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s wish for Saif Ali Khan on Father’s Day

Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, shared a heartfelt post to convey his love for his father. He shared a more recent picture of himself standing alongside Saif as they twinned in dapper black outfits.

Ranbir Kapoor also joined them in the happy moment. The second slide showcased an old memory in which a little Ibrahim was seen cutely hugging Saif. Ibrahim wrote, “Now and then.. happy Father’s Day to my abba.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming projects

On the work front, Kareena was last seen on the big screen in the heist comedy Crew. She entertained the audience with her charm and humor, sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Looking ahead, Kareena has projects like Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders and Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe movie, Singham Again. The stellar cast of the action film includes Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

