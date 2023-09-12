Kareena Kapoor says it was like a 'little girl’s dream' to work with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most successful and influential actresses in Bollywood. In her career spanning over two decades, she has starred in several acclaimed and memorable films. As a kid, she would tag along with her elder sister, Karisma Kapoor on film sets and would see stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.

Kareena Kapoor dreamt of working with the Khans

In an interview with The Indian Express, Kareena opened up about how she would visit movie sets as a child accompanied by her sister Karisma. She said, “She (Karisma) would be shooting with Shah Rukh or Salman and Aamir. So it was just like a little girl’s dream watching from afar." Bebo also talked about how times have changed since then. “Today… it’s like everything’s out there. You know, in those days, it was not about the paps or how you looked or where you went or what you did or, you know, like which restaurant you ate at. And it was never… it was always about… it was more humane in some way," she added.

Kareena Kapoor talks about her boarding school experience

When she was a kid, Kareena was sent to Welham Girls’ School which is a boarding school in Dehradun. In school, the kids had to wake up at 5:45 a.m. and they had to take cold showers, even during the winter season. She said, “It just kind of prepares you for like the grueling stuff. I think it just actually prepared me for all these grueling shoots that now I do."

Workwise, Kareena was last seen alongside Aamir Khan in the 2022 film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film met with mostly positive reviews but failed at the box office. She is now gearing up for her OTT debut film titled Jaane Jaan. Based on the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino, the film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. It will be released on September 21. She will be also seen in Hansal Mehta's thriller, The Buckingham Murders, and in The Crew which also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor goes head-to-toe in sunset hue; draped skirt with front overlap slit of co-ord set looks BOMB