Kareena Kapoor says Jaane Jaan’s Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat have THIS 'gift' that many superstars don't have

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been leveling up her game with each of her movie releases ever since her debut in 2000 with Refugee. Call her the ‘Poo’ of Bollywood or ‘Geet’, Bebo has surely earned a name for herself, credits of which can entirely go to her hard work and dedication. With Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set for her OTT debut, which will also star actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Recently, Kareena opened up on working with the two actors and also added how their inclusion in the movie added: “freshness ”.

Kareena Kapoor reacts to working with Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, drops praises on the actors

In a recent interview with Hello Magazine, our favorite Geet, said that new age actors are different from ‘superstars’ as “they are blessed with a kind of gift that a lot of superstars don’t have” and showered praises for her co-stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Bebo said, “What intrigued me was the fact that I was working with Jaideep and Vijay. It adds freshness to the cast, and especially for someone like me, who has always worked with superstars like Aamir, Akshay, SRK and Salman, this was a much-desired change.” She added, “It’s a great opportunity for me to learn from new age actors who have a strong command over their craft. These are actors who are blessed with a kind of ‘gift’ that a lot of ‘superstars’ don’t have, and are complete naturals in front of the camera. I have never seen that before!”

Further, talking about Jaane Jaan, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress said that it is an interesting film and also talked about how it is inspired by 2005’s Japanese novel, The Devotion of Suspect X.

More about Jaane Jaan

Notably, Jaane Jaan is a Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X and will also mark Kareena Kapoor’s OTT debut. Slated to release on Netflix on 21st September 2023, the mystery thriller movie has been directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Remarkably, the promos of the movie had been released recently and were received well by the audience.