Kareena Kapoor says Laal Singh Chaddha co actor Aamir Khan ‘has gone through a lot’

Ever since its announcement, viewers have been excited about Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha’s filming began in 2019, but it has been delayed due to the unforeseen Coronavirus pandemic, and subsequent halt in life as we know. In a recent chat with PTI, Kareena spoke about the experience of collaborating with Aamir for the third time and working through the pandemic.

Speaking with PTI, Kareena expressed that she is excited to be collaborating with Aamir once again, who she said, has gone through a lot. "I'm extremely excited as Aamir and I are coming together after 3 Idiots and Talaash. It's very special and we have worked very hard. Especially Aamir, he has gone through a lot. It's a brilliant script and I'm hoping it will come on the screen the same way and everyone is going to like it," said the actress.

Kareena further added that shooting in the pandemic gave her confidence about working with fewer people. "We finished my portions during the Covid wave in Delhi. That was the first time I went on a set amid the pandemic and we followed all the protocols. It gave me the confidence that I can actually do really well when shooting films with fewer people," the new mommy stated.

Earlier, Kareena had revealed that she shot a romantic song for the film when she was pregnant with her second child Jeh.

Coming to Aamir Khan, the actor announced the news of his split with wife Kiran Rao in July, when they were shooting the last leg of the film. Aamir and Kiran revealed that they will continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan. Kiran was present with Aamir in Ladakh where the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha was going on.

Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release in theatres on Valentine’s Day next year.

