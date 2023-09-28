Kareena Kapoor says she was 'inspired by Sridevi' to become an actress; recalls watching Chaalbaaz 25 times

Kareena Kapoor is one of the few actresses to have such a long and successful career. Starting out with Refugee, she has since given several acclaimed performances. Recently, the Jab We Met actress opened up about how she became an actress because of the legendary Sridevi; recalls watching her films around 20-25 times.

Kareena Kapoor talks about being inspired by Sridevi

In a recent video from Netflix India, Kareena Kapoor Khan sat and interacted with her Jaane Jaan co-stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. At one point, Jaideep asks if there was an actor, film or scene that they imitated in front of the screen as a child. In response, Bebo said: "I was inspired by Sridevi ji. I became an actress because of her....I think I had seen Chaalbaaz and Khuda Gawah 20-25 times. By seeing her acting because she was just so natural and I loved doing comedy. And, she I think was like just amazing at it. So I think she's truly been an inspiration." Varma then asked if she actually stood in front of the mirror and did Sridevi's scenes. The Udta Punjab actress said "fully" and said she performed Hawa Hawaii song.

Kareena Kapoor on being remembered as Poo and Geet

During the same conversation, Kareena is asked how she deals with the fact that she is mostly remembered for her roles as Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Geet from Jab We Met. She said: "In a way, of course, it has kind of not allowed the audience to know my versatility but directors have." She then mentioned that she has worked with people like Govind Nihlani, Vishal Bhardwaj and Mani Ratnam and has tried to break away from the "pop culture of pretty, hot and tempting" image. The actress, however, admitted that no matter how much she tries to do different things, people love to only go back to Poo or Geet.

Workwise, she was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's mystery thriller Jaane Jaan alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. It was released on September 21st and met with mixed to positive critical response. She is also turning into a producer with Hansal Mehta's thriller The Buckingham Murders in which she also stars. Apart from that, Kapoor has signed to star in The Crew alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh.

