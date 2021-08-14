Kareena Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor: Extravagant celebrity balconies that will give you major renovation inspo

Mumbai is a lot more than just the city that never sleeps. Deemed as the entertainment capital of the country, Mumbai is a hot hub where bollywood celebs reside. It is an epitome of rich heritage and culture, infused with the right balance of resilience, solidarity, and multi-ethnicity. However, with that comes the problem with space, not many enjoy the luxury of getting an extravagant balcony attached to their house. Speaking of which, some of our Bollywood celebs have the most contemporary and plush interiors that will inspire you to revamp your own house. If you are a fan of enjoying outdoor views from your balcony then these celeb balconies will surely make you envious.

The Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor, who is planning to shift to another location, currently resides in a beautiful sea-face house. The star’s house includes a patio cum balcony that offers his family a beautiful view along with tranquil oceanic breeze.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor’s balcony has now become an art room for husband and son Taimur. The family often engages to spend quality time together at their balcony, be it playing, painting or planting. Take a look at it here:

Although Taapsee Pannu’s balcony isn’t spacious, it is all about art and creativity. From portraits to old antique’s the actor has filled her balcony with umpteen eye-catchy elements. The actor uses the space to enjoy yoga and other fitness-related activities.

Just like Taapsee, even Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, do not have a spacious balcony, however, it is an elegant one. With wooden flooring and green plants, the couple make sure to keep their balcony space lively everytime.

Hrithik Roshan is another actor who enjoys a sea-facing view balcony. The space is filled with comfy sofas and couches for one to embrace the picturesque surroundings.

