Kareena Kapoor shares BTS video from shoot with hubby Saif Ali Khan; Says ‘When in doubt, pout it out’

As Kareena Kapoor Khan prepares for a shoot with SAif Ali Khan, the actress took a few moments out and gave a glimpse of her iconic pout in a new video

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been quite active on social media since late. The actress has been sharing a lot of pictures of herself, along with hubby and son Taimur Ali Khan. Apart from that, she has also been sharing throwback posts as well. On Saturday night, that actress took to her Instagram account and uploaded a video from the shoot that took place at their home recently.

The Tashan actress uploaded a story shared a BTS from their inhouse shoot where she and hubby Saif can be chilling. In the backdrop, Kareena added Fifth Harmony’s song Better Together and wrote, “When in doubt, pout it out. Shoot at home with the husband again.” In the video, Saif can be seen sitting on the couch with a bowl of snacks while he gets ready for the shot. Meanwhile, Kareena focuses the camera back at her pouting.

Here is Kareena Kapoor Khan's post:

Meanwhile, most recently the couple in a statement announced that they are pregnant with their second child together. In a joint statement, they said, “ We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.” And last week when Saif celebrated his 50th birthday, we got to see Kareena with her baby bump for the first time. The actress also shared a few selfies and pictures of herself post her pregnancy announcement, and she looked radiating.

