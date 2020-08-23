  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor shares BTS video from shoot with hubby Saif Ali Khan; Says ‘When in doubt, pout it out’

As Kareena Kapoor Khan prepares for a shoot with SAif Ali Khan, the actress took a few moments out and gave a glimpse of her iconic pout in a new video
28067 reads Mumbai
News,kareena kapoorKareena Kapoor shares BTS video from shoot with hubby Saif Ali Khan; Says ‘When in doubt, pout it out’

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been quite active on social media since late. The actress has been sharing a lot of pictures of herself, along with hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Apart from that, she has also been sharing throwback posts as well. On Saturday night, that actress took to her Instagram account and uploaded a video from the shoot that took place at their home recently. 

The Tashan actress uploaded a story shared a BTS from their inhouse shoot where she and hubby Saif can be chilling. In the backdrop, Kareena added Fifth Harmony’s song Better Together and wrote, “When in doubt, pout it out. Shoot at home with the husband again.” In the video, Saif can be seen sitting on the couch with a bowl of snacks while he gets ready for the shot. Meanwhile, Kareena focuses the camera back at her pouting. 

Here is Kareena Kapoor Khan's post: 

Meanwhile, most recently the couple in a statement announced that they are pregnant with their second child together. In a joint statement, they said, “ We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.” And last week when Saif celebrated his 50th birthday, we got to see Kareena with her baby bump for the first time. The actress also shared a few selfies and pictures of herself post her pregnancy announcement, and she looked radiating. 

ALSO READ: When Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed she rejected Saif Ali Khan starrer Race for THIS reason

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement