Kareena Kapoor shares a family pic from Karisma’s birthday celebration & it’s all about love & happy faces

As Karisma Kapoor turned a year older today, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a beautiful pic from the celebration to shower birthday love on him.
Kareena Kapoor shares a family pic from Karisma’s birthday celebration & it’s all about love & happy faces Kareena Kapoor shares a family pic from Karisma’s birthday celebration & it’s all about love & happy faces
The Kapoor clan is known for standing by each other through thick and thin and they have proved it time and again. They make sure to be a part of all family get together and celebrate each event like a grand event. So as Karisma Kapoor turned a year older today, it was bound to be a gala affair. The Raja Hindustani actress rang in her birthday with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Arora, uncle Kunal Kapoor and others.

And while it was a grand affair, Kareena recently shared a beautiful family pic from the celebration. The picture featured birthday girl Karisma getting overwhelmed with the love coming her way while everyone was all smiles posing for this candid click. It was all about love and happiness and this pic has been breaking the internet for all the right reasons. Sharing the picture, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress had once again showered love on her sister and called her the centre of her universe. Kareena wrote, “Happy Birthday to the centre of our universe” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post:

Earlier, Bebo had shared a montage of her sweet memories with her elder sister and penned a heartfelt message for her. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know... my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family... Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together. I love you like no one else... I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one... My lolo.”

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor shares a montage of sweet memories with Karisma Kapoor on her birthday: My Lolo is the bestest

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

