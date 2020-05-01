X
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor shares heartfelt photo of Rishi Kapoor & Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi; Calls them 'two tigers'

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a rare picture of Rishi Kapoor and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi referring to them as two tigers.
2389 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor shares heartfelt photo of Rishi Kapoor & Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi; Calls them 'two tigers'Kareena Kapoor shares heartfelt photo of Rishi Kapoor & Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi; Calls them 'two tigers'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood woke up to a sad morning yesterday as veteran actor Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode. The 67-year-old actor had been battling Leukemia for over two years and had returned home a few months ago after being treated in New York. Rishi Kapoor was on the road to recovery and had also returned to films, ending his two-year-long hiatus. The actor was fit and fine until a few days ago when he complained of breathing problem and was admitted to the hospital.

Rishi Kapoor's demise was not only a loss for the Kapoor family but the entire film fraternity. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartfelt photo of her uncle Rishi Kapoor and father-in-law Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi referring to them as 'two tigers'. As Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was affectionately called Tiger Pataudi, she's paying a tribute to both the legendary men who aced in their respective fields. Rishi Kapoor was an incredible actor while Tiger Pataudi was a cricketer and former captain of the Indian cricket team. The rare picture seems to be clicked at a cricket stadium and both the stalwarts seem to be having a friendly conversation.

Check it out:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Two Tigers

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement