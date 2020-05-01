Kareena Kapoor shares heartfelt photo of Rishi Kapoor & Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi; Calls them 'two tigers'

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a rare picture of Rishi Kapoor and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi referring to them as two tigers.

Bollywood woke up to a sad morning yesterday as veteran actor left for his heavenly abode. The 67-year-old actor had been battling Leukemia for over two years and had returned home a few months ago after being treated in New York. Rishi Kapoor was on the road to recovery and had also returned to films, ending his two-year-long hiatus. The actor was fit and fine until a few days ago when he complained of breathing problem and was admitted to the hospital.

Rishi Kapoor's demise was not only a loss for the Kapoor family but the entire film fraternity. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartfelt photo of her uncle Rishi Kapoor and father-in-law Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi referring to them as 'two tigers'. As Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was affectionately called Tiger Pataudi, she's paying a tribute to both the legendary men who aced in their respective fields. Rishi Kapoor was an incredible actor while Tiger Pataudi was a cricketer and former captain of the Indian cricket team. The rare picture seems to be clicked at a cricket stadium and both the stalwarts seem to be having a friendly conversation.

