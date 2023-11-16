Kareena Kapoor shares her thoughts on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s muse: 'I still have a chance to work with him'

Kareena Kapoor Khan brought a burst of spice and fire to the latest episode of Koffee with Karan 8. The actress, in a candid session on Karan Johar's talk show, shared the couch with her sister-in-law Alia Bhatt. When questioned about which actress serves as the superior muse to the maestro director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kareena candidly shared her thoughts. She even expressed optimism about the possibility of collaborating with him in the future.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Karan Johar, the host of Koffee with Karan Season 8, inquired of Kareena Kapoor Khan about her perspective on who, among Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, makes a better muse for the esteemed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Alia Bhatt, who shared the episode with Kareena, playfully implored her not to mention her name. Exhibiting her trademark wit, Kareena responded to the query by saying, "I still have a chance to work with him."

Karan, in a jesting tone, remarked, "Accha, aa gayi na line par."

For those unfamiliar with the backstory, Kareena was under consideration for Bhansali's movie Devdas and was slated to star in Ram Leela. Unfortunately, these opportunities didn't come to fruition for various reasons.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s rapid fire answers on Koffee with Karan 8

In the entertaining segment, Kareena also shared her perspective on envying actresses, stating, "I don’t like the word envy. All these things are too negative, and I have no space for all this in my life." She went on to shower commendation on Alia Bhatt, proclaiming her as the standout actress of the past decade. Kareena expressed her admiration for Alia's incredible on-screen presence, asserting that she is unbelievable.

Furthermore, when discussing the possibility of someone embodying the iconic characters she portrayed, Kareena emphasized that the role of the new-age Poo is not applicable, and she stated that her character Geet from Jab We Met cannot be replicated.

When asked about a South actor she would like to collaborate with, Kareena promptly replied, "I am a KGF girl, so Yash."

Given her fiery responses, it came as no surprise that Kareena clinched the coveted Koffee with Karan 8 hamper. For those eager to catch the electrifying episode, it's available for viewing on Disney+ Hotstar.

