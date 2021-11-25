Kareena Kapoor shares how son Taimur Ali Khan fired at her when she asked him to chill out

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Today, she has come a long way in her career despite being a mother. She has always inspired women, especially pregnant women, to never stop, and always keep a bullseye on their career. Be it her first pregnancy or second, Kareena just nailed all the fashion and started a maternity fashion trend. She has often spoken about her children and how they have been doing. In a recent interview to Tweak India, the actress shared an incident about how her elder son Taimur Ali Khan feels when he is on vacation. And believe us, we all can relate to him.

Kareena, who was in Pataudi house when the interview was taken, mentions that Taimur cannot sit in one place for a long time. He is super active and loves to do something or another. “He starts from the minute he wakes up to the minute he is in bed. Currently, we are in Pataudi and this is a big place and there is a lot of greenery. So he just run from one place to another. From climbing trees to running around, he doesn’t sit for a minute,” the actress added.

But then she reveals, “I keep telling him to chill out and sit at one place but then fired back at me saying that I am on vacation and I am not here to chill.” We also do agree with little nawab that vacations are to chill.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. This will be her first picture after delivering her second son.