Kareena Kapoor shares how son Taimur Ali Khan fired at her when she asked him to chill out
Kareena, who was in Pataudi house when the interview was taken, mentions that Taimur cannot sit in one place for a long time. He is super active and loves to do something or another. “He starts from the minute he wakes up to the minute he is in bed. Currently, we are in Pataudi and this is a big place and there is a lot of greenery. So he just run from one place to another. From climbing trees to running around, he doesn’t sit for a minute,” the actress added.
But then she reveals, “I keep telling him to chill out and sit at one place but then fired back at me saying that I am on vacation and I am not here to chill.” We also do agree with little nawab that vacations are to chill.
On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. This will be her first picture after delivering her second son.
