Kareena Kapoor shares loving PIC of dad Randhir Kapoor & newlywed Ranbir; Fans say 'Missing Rishi ji'

One of the sweetest couples in the entertainment industry Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in Mumbai today. They made their appearance as husband and wife a few hours ago and took over the internet. Social media is flooded with their wedding photos and the Kapoors are on cloud nine as they welcomed their beautiful bride Alia.

Speaking of which, just a while ago, Ranbir’s cousin and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo from inside the wedding venue, featuring her father Randhir Kapoor and newlywed Ranbir Kapoor. The groom can be seen smiling with his uncle in the adorable photograph. While sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Papa and brother. Pure Happiness." As soon as she posted the picture, fans rushed to shower sweet wishes in the comment section. They also dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section. A user also wrote, "Missing Rishi Kapoor Ji."

See Kareena Kapoor’s post here:

See fans’ comments here:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to commemorate her and Ranbir's special day by sharing romantic wedding snaps of the couple with a caption that won millions and millions of hearts. "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," the Gangubai Kathiwadi actress' caption read.

