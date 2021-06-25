Kareena Kapoor shares a montage of sweet memories with Karisma Kapoor on her birthday: My Lolo is the bestest

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share a special wish for her sister Karisma Kapoor on her birthday. She expressed her love for her sister with old photos and a heartfelt note.

Among the popular sisters in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have always been a favourite of fans. The two sisters who dote on each other never fail to leave fans in awe of their love. Today, on Karisma's birthday, Kareena went all out to not just celebrate sisterhood but their everlasting bond with a heartfelt note. With it, she also shared a montage of old photos in a video with Bruno Mars song Count On Me playing in the background.

In her note, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know... my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family... Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together. I love you like no one else... I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one... My lolo." With it, she shared several throwback photos from her and Karisma's childhood and it also featured moments with their parents Randhir Kapoor, Babita. The video also featured sweet photos of Karisma with Taimur Ali Khan.

Last night, Karisma joined Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Amrita Arora and other friends for a birthday celebration at her sister's place. Now, on Friday, she has shared photos from the party in her glamorous avatar and left fans in awe. Last night, Amrita had shared a picture with Karisma and Kareena from the party and left netizens excited for more glimpses from the celebration. Apart from Kareena, wishes for Karisma have also been coming in from other close ones including Amrita Arora, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and more.

