Kareena Kapoor shares PIC from Rohit Shetty's Singham Again set, calls him one of her 'favourite directors'

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood who has carved a niche for herself. After delivering an acclaimed performance in Jaane Jaane, the actress has now started shooting for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again as she took to her social media handle to share an exciting behind-the-scene picture from the set.

Kareena Kapoor shares BTS pic from Singham Again set

Today, on October 7th, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a behind-the-scene picture from Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. In the picture, Bebo can be seen standing still as a car is flying in the air in front of her. She wrote in the caption: "Do I need to say who I am shooting for?

P.S.-He is one of my most favourite directors..This is my fourth film with him…and ofcourse not the last …Ready Steady Go...@itsrohitshetty"

Ranveer Singh took to the comment section and wrote: "this is my fourth film with him too! And my first with YOU!"

Kareena Kapoor recently went to Hyderabad for the shoot

Yesterday, Bebo took to her Instagram story to mention that she was in Hyderabad's Ramojii film city for a shoot. It was for Shetty's action thriller which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that the film will also feature Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Deepika Padukone. All these characters will be fighting against the villain played by Jackie Shroff. Kumar will have a cameo appearance in the film. Singham Again is the third film in the Singham franchise and the fifth film in Shetty's cop universe.

On September 16th, Ranveer took to his Instagram to share pictures from Singham Again's mahurat shoot. He wrote: "शुभारंभ ! All set to reprise one of my most loved characters from the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe - SIMMBA in #SinghamAgain ! We seek your love and blessings for our new journey @ajaydevgn @itsrohitshetty"

Meanwhile, Bebo was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's mystery thriller Jaane Jaane. She will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's thriller The Buckingham Murders and The Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

