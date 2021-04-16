Kareena Kapoor shares the pic of her baby boy with Taimur and Saif; Saba Pataudi and Jacqueline react lovingly

Kareena Kapoor shared the first picture of her baby boy on Instagram playing with daddy Saif and Taimur. Saba Pataudi and Jacqueline amongst many Bollywood stars who reacted with love in the comments.

Kareena Kapoor broke the internet today as she gave her fans the first glimpse of her newborn baby, the name of whom is not told by the parents yet. Kareena posted the picture of a lovely afternoon where and Taimur are playing with the baby boy. Kareena chose to hide the face of the baby with a child emoji sticker. The baby boy is touching Saif’s arm in the picture as Taimur watches his brother curiously with love in his eyes.

Kareena captioned the picture by writing, “This is what my weekend looks like … how about you guys?” with a heart emoji. There was a media and fans hula-hoop around the time Taimur Ali Khan was born and a huge controversy got created with his name that resembles the name of a Turkish invader. Taimur is the eye candy who got photographed more than any other star child at such a young age. This time Saif and Kareena chose to keep the details of the baby’s image and name scared to them apart from the picture she shared on her Instagram.

Take a look at the post here:

Several Bollywood celebrities and Pataudi family members responded instantly to the picture in the comments. Saba Pataudi responded to the image by commenting, “Mashallah. Stay safe and have a beautiful weekend Bhabs.” Jacqueline Fernandez also poured love for Kareena’s baby with multiple love emojis in the comments.

On the work front, Kareena has completed the principal production on her next huge venture with called Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is currently in the post-production stage and no official release date has been announced by the makers yet.

Also Read| Kareena Kapoor Khan drops FIRST pic of Saif Ali Khan & Taimur with newborn: This is what my weekend looks like

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×