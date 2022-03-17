Kareena Kapoor Khan shares PIC of her ‘little dare devil’ Taimur as he enjoys water sports in Maldives

Looks like Kareena Kapoor Khan is having a blast on her Maldives vacation and her recent pictures on social media are proof. And now, joining her in this fun in the island country is her elder son Taimur. A few moments back, Kareena took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of Taimur in which the little one is seen enjoying water sports. Taimur can’t stop smiling as he sits on a jet ski, donning a life jacket, while he is fully drenched in water. Sharing the picture, momma Kareena captioned it, “My little Dare Devil (red heart emoji)” Last weekend, Kareena, along with her sons Taimur and Jeh, sister Karisma Kapoor, and her children Samaira and Kiaan, left for the Maldives for a family holiday. Ever since then, the actress has been treating fans to little sneak-peeks of her vacation. Yesterday, Kareena had dropped a glimpse of Taimur running at the beach behind his brother Kiaan and enjoying himself. Sharing Kiaan and Taimur's photo, Kareena had written, "Brothers" and had tagged Karisma on it. Karisma reshared the photo on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Only love." The photo soon went viral among fan clubs on social media, and they have been waiting for more pictures. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s picture of Taimur:

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, Kareena surprised fans and announced her next film with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The actress will be seen making her digital debut in Sujoy Ghosh's directorial based on a book, The Devotion Of Suspect X. It will stream on Netflix. Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Karisma's son Kiaan on his birthday with his and Taimur's 'Pizza in bed' PIC