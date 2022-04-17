Kareena Kapoor shares a PIC of Taimur relishing his Easter treat & we can't help but adore his inquisitiveness

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. Ever since he was born, he has been in the limelight. The little munchkin is too young to join the industry but his fan following is certainly more than his parents. He is a star on social media, and the five-year-old Taimur Ali Khan is an internet sensation and the paparazzi’s favourite kid, for all the right reasons.

Kareena is a doting mother who never leaves a chance to flaunt her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan on her social media. Earlier today, the Jab We Met actress shared a picture of her son on her social media, in which, he is seen adorable staring at his Easter treat. Sharing the photo, she put a sticker of an Easter bunny.

Check it out:

Recently, Kareena and Saif attended Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding on April 14th, which took place at the Barfi actor's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress managed to leave everyone in awe with her gorgeous pastel saree look. She also shared a family picture on her Instagram featuring her, Saif Ali Khan, Jeh, and Taimur. The actress also penned her struggles to click a perfect family photo. "This is what trying to get a family picture looks like…Saifu please smile for the picture…Tim take your finger out of your nose ya…Jeh baba look here…Me: Arrey koi photo lo yar…Click… And this is what I got best guys #TheMen of my life," Kareena captioned.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan, which is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. She will star in Sujoy Ghosh's directorial based on a book, The Devotion Of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma

