Kareena Kapoor shares PICS of Saif Ali Khan & Taimur doing asanas on Yoga Day: Inspiration starts at home

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing a lot of pictures on her Instagram as a part of International Yoga Day.

The International Yoga Day celebration is in full swing as many Bollywood celebrities are seen sharing pictures on their social handles. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who loves doing Yoga, has been sharing a lot of pictures today. Earlier, in the day she has shared two pictures and wished her fans ‘Happy International Yoga Day’. And now she has once again shared another picture of actor and son Taimur doing Yoga. The actress is also spotted in one of the pictures.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Following suit for #InternationalYogaDay is the husband and the son... we’re always inspiring each other because #inspiration starts at home.” In the picture, the actor is seen clad in grey colour track pants and a blue T shirt. Taimur is also wearing a blue T shirt and printed shorts. Both father and son are doing different Yoga asanas and also stretching themselves on a Yoga mat. However, in one of the pictures, the actress is also seen. She is keeping an eye on them from outside the window.

Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart emoji in the comment section and Krisma Kapoor also shared emojis.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite . The film is directed by Advait Chandan and it is a remake of the critically-acclaimed Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. It is scheduled for a theatrical release this Christmas. She also has Takht in her kitty.

