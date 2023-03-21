Kareena Kapoor shares Saif Ali Khan’s new look from Africa and we bet it will make your dil go mmmm

Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite active on social media and never misses a chance to share her life updates with her fans. We all know that for the past couple of days, the actress has been having a gala time in Africa with her boys Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan. She keeps posting pictures from her trip and we bet fans are loving to see it. But the recent picture that Bebo posted on her stories caught everyone’s attention as we saw Saif in his clean-shaven look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares Saif Ali Khan’s clean-shaven look

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan from Africa. The picture will see the actor in a brand-new look and we bet fans are going to love it. In the picture, the actor is wearing a blue tee and has layered it with a white sweater with the U.S.A flag on it. He paired it with a blue-coloured ripped denim and flaunted his cute smile for the camera. The highlight of this picture was his clean-shaven look which made him look even more handsome. Sharing this picture, Bebo wrote, “Recognise him? Close shave in Africa.”

Check out his picture:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

After returning from the trip, Kareena will reportedly start shooting for The Crew. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. Apart from this, she also has Hansal Mehta's next. She shot for the first schedule in the UK recently. She is also a part of Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Alhawat. The film will be released on Netflix soon.

