Kareena Kapoor shares sun-kissed photo from Europe; Karisma Kapoor urges sister to 'come back soon'

Kareena Kapoor is currently chilling with her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and their two little munchkins, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan in Europe. Kareena, who is enjoying her European sojourn to the fullest with her sweet family, has been keeping her fans and followers hooked to her Instagram with her dreamy vacay posts and stories.

Kareena Kapoor shares sun-kissed photo from Europe tour

Blessing our Instagram feeds on, B-town's beloved social media butterfly, Bebo, took to her Instagram and dropped a sun-kissed photo of herself. Captioning the beautiful photo, Kareena wrote, "Monday Mood in the Cotswolds". To make her post look cute and cheerful, the actor dropped a sparkling red heart, a rainbow and a star emoji in her caption.

Kareena who can be seen flashing a big smile in the photo, can be seen donning an oversized blue and white stripped shirt. The actor looks cool yet chic as she pairs her blue shirt with faded loose fit blue jeans. Rocking a no-make up look, the Good Newwz star looked effortlessly gorgeous as she completed her ensemble with a pair of brown boots.

Karisma Kapoor cute comment on sister Kareena Kapoor’s photo

Soon after Kareena dropped the picture, her fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. While fans continue to fall head over heels for Kareena's latest vacay post, her elder sister, Karisma Kapoor aka Lolo expressed how much she is missing her little sister and her comment is proof. Reacting to Kareena's post, Karisma wrote, "Come back soon,” with a red heart emoji. And this priceless interaction between the sisters speaks of their close bond.

Reacting to Kareena's latest post, a fan wrote, "You are my sunshine" with a heart eyes emoji. "Really your beauty is your identity, God bless" wrote another fan with a smiley. "Beboo luvv uuuu" reacted another fan with red heart emojis. "Waiting for #THECREW,” another user wrote with a fire emoji.

Kareena Kapoor’s work front

Work-wise, Kareena will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s untitled upcoming thriller, based on the novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. It stars Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.

Besides Ghosh's directorial, Kapoor also has The Crew in her kitty where she will be sharing screen space with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The Crew is reportedly all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. Apart from that, Kareena also has Hansal Mehta’s next untitled film in the pipeline. She has also turned producer for her flick with Mehta.

