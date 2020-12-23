Kareena Kapoor shares unseen pic with Saif Ali Khan flaunting their million dollar smiles & it’s unmissable

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child, has treated her fans with a rare throwback picture with Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and have been one of the most loved couples in B-Town. The couple has been married for eight years now and it is always a delight to watch them together be it on screen or off screen. Interestingly, ever since Bebo has made her debut on Instagram, the actress has been sharing beautiful pics of her family moment which has been a real treat for her massive fan following. Keeping up with this trajectory, Kareena shared an unseen throwback pic with her hubby Saif Ali Khan today on social media.

In the picture, Saif and Kareena were seen posing happily with a friend. While Saif was wearing a white shirt paired with a black sweater, the Jab We Met actress was sporting a no make up look in a dark blue coloured t-shirt and pyjama which she had paired with a cream coloured shawl. Bebo has shared the pic on the occasion of one of their friend’s birthday. She captioned the image as, “Happy birthday my darling Gally. We miss us all being together... very soon... god willing. Here’s to Chiswick dinners… hugs ...”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s unseen pic with Saif Ali Khan:

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child together after son Taimur Ali Khan. Bebo is expected to deliver the child in March this year and is currently enjoying the best phase of her pregnancy. In fact, the soon to be mommy has been winning hearts with her maternity style every time she steps out in the city.

