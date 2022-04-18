Kareena Kapoor showers love on sister Karisma Kapoor as she begins working on her next project Brown; PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor share a great bond. The Kapoor sister duo are inseparable and never fail to impress all their fans with their camaraderie. The past few days have been quite exciting and happening for the Kapoors as they were a part of one of the biggest weddings. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 and since then social media has been filled with pictures of their dreamy weddings. After this hectic schedule, everyone seems to be back with their work. Karisma took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from the sets of Brown as she begins working on this project and Bebo showered love on her.

In the picture that Karisma Kapoor shared we can see her eyes in between the clapboard. She also shared a poster of Abhinay Deo’s ‘Brown’. Sharing these pictures Karisma wrote, ‘To new beginnings #brown’. Kareena Kapoor Khan too took to her Instagram stories to share this picture and shower love on her sister. Bebo wrote, ‘You are the best’.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan, which is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. This film also stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. She will star in Sujoy Ghosh's directorial based on a book, The Devotion Of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan adorably kisses Jeh as mother-son duo get snapped on a Sunday ride