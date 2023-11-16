Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Preity Zinta congratulate team India for winning WC semis

The prayers of the Indian cricket team supporters have finally been answered. They are currently the happiest as the men in blue won the exciting World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Several Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn, and Preity Zinta took to social media to congratulate the winning team.

Today’s semi-final match between India and New Zealand was full of emotions. But finally, the hard work of the Indian men’s cricket team bore fruits, and they walked into the finals of the 2023 World Cup tournament like a boss. Hence, Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn, Preity Zinta, and others congratulated the team.

Virat Kohli turned out to be the star player who hit his 50th century during the match. Taking to her Instagram stories, Bebo shared a picture of Virat Kohli and penned, “There is only one and there will never be another.”

Sidharth Malhotra, who witnessed the historical match from the ground, lauded team India for the impressive performance. He penned on his Instagram stories, “What a stellar performance #TeamIndia. Such a treat to watch our champions excel on the field and win their way through the semis. Huge congratulations to @viratkohli for setting yet another record, and @ mdshami.11 for his brilliant 7 haul! Super excited for the finals! Can’t wait to get the cup home.”

Drishyam 2 star Ajay Devgn also extended his good wishes to the team and tweeted on X (formerly Twitter), “All-round performance in the first innings, and what a spell by @MdShami11 Ab bas Sunday ka intezaar hai!!! Thanks to #TeamIndia. Now onto the finals & the (trophy emoji).”

Actress Preity Zinta also took the opportunity to wish team India. She posted, “WOW!!! What a stunning performance from the Indian Team 👏🇮🇳👏 What a pleasure it was to watch them play today. Take a bow @imVkohli leading run scorer & @MdShami11 leading wicket taker of World Cup 2023. Complete team effort with such a dominant performance.”

Pinkvilla wishes team India all the best for the World Cup finals!

