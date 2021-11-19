Kareena Kapoor sizzles in orange tracksuit, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur & Jeh keep their airport look simple; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to make all heads turn whenever she walks out of her house. The diva had recently gone to Pataudi with hubby Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. She had taken social media by quite a storm as she kept posting pictures from her trip on social media. Well, the actress is back in the city and how! Taking the winter airport look a notch higher Bebo sizzled in an orange tracksuit whereas Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh kept it simple in light colours.

In the pictures, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan dressed in an orange coloured tracksuit. She walks in full swag and you would not be able to miss her golden tote bag. In the first picture, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan walking with Taimur as she holds his hands. Saif was dressed in a light blue shirt and white pants. Tim was wearing a grey tee over black pants and fancy looking white sneakers. Jeh looked cute as always wearing a white tee and blue pants. He was in his nanny’s arms.

Take a look:

Last night, Kareena shared Chand series selfies while posing with Jeh, Saif and Taimur in three different photos and left netizens swooning. The gorgeous star is making the most of her time before returning to Mumbai.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. While the release date is locked for Valentine's Day 2022, rumours have been coming in that it may be pushed further due to pending post-production work. Besides this, Kareena also has her debut production film with Ekta Kapoor. It will be helmed by Hansal Mehta.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts Vitamin C source at Pataudi Palace's garden as she soaks up winter sunshine; PIC