Kareena Kapoor slays in denim look, joins Vijay Varma for script reading session for Sujoy Ghosh's next; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back in action and has been spotted in the city often. The actress, who will be seen this year in Laal Singh Chaddha, has also started gearing up for her next film. Well, Pinkvilla had revealed that Sujoy Ghosh is in talks with the actress for his next film. The title has not been announced or other details too. We are waiting for the announcement. And it looks like Kareena stepped out for a script reading session for the untitled film as she was clicked in an all-denim look.