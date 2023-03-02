Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor to reunite for Veere Di Wedding 2? Rhea Kapoor's cryptic post suggests the same

Reports and speculations about a possible sequel to the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding have been around for a few years. In August 2020, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s reply to Swara Bhasker’s comment on her post grabbed a lot of attention. Swara had commented, “Aag,” to which Bebo replied, “Swarajiiii veere 2.” Thus began speculations about Veere Di Wedding 2. Sonam Kapoor, Kareena, Swara and Shikha Talsania played the leading ladies in Veere Di Wedding, and rumours were rife that the same cast will come together for the sequel. It was being reported that they will begin shooting after Kareena delivers her second baby. However, the makers never confirmed the same. Now, producer Rhea Kapoor has shared a cryptic post on Instagram that suggests that a sequel might actually be happening!

Did Rhea Kapoor hint at a sequel of Veere Di Wedding?

Rhea Kapoor’s latest Instagram story has grabbed a lot of attention. The producer has left fans hanging as she shared a vague post in which she mentioned that she never thought she was a ‘sequel’ girl, but perhaps she is! “I never thought I was a sequel kinda girl but maybe I am,” wrote Rhea along with sealed lips emoji, and four dancing ladies emoji. While Rhea hasn’t clearly revealed what she means by this, we can only guess that she is hinting at a sequel of Veere Di Wedding! Check out her Instagram story below!

Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s The Crew starring Kareena, Tabu and Kriti

Meanwhile, producer duo Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming project The Crew stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon as the leading ladies. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, this film also features Diljit Dosanjh. While the pre-production work has commenced already, the film will go on floors from the end of March 2023.

