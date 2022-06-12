Kareena Kapoor is spending Sunday with dad Randhir Kapoor, gets snapped outside his house; PHOTOS

It is always a good day for the paps when they spot Kareena Kapoor Khan in the town. For the past couple of days, the diva is spotted in the city as she steps out for work. But today seems to be a free day for her hence she decided to spend it with her family. Bebo was snapped entering her father’s building looking like a doll in her colourful frill maxi dress that looked so comfy yet stylish.

In the pictures, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan wearing this multi-coloured maxi dress. She sported a no-makeup look and tied her hair in a bun. Her dress had a belt at her waist and she held a bag in one hand. The actress completed her look with neon green heels and smiled and posed for the paparazzi. She gave out the girl next door vibes in this lovely floral dress and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pictures:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan grabbed all eyeballs as the trailer of her film Laal Singh Chaddha was released. This film will also feature Aamir Khan in the lead alongside Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film is scheduled for release on 11 August 2022. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. She will also be making her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next, where she will be sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The movie will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X.

Next, will make her production debut in an as-yet-untitled thriller, in which she will also star. Touted to be a thriller film. It is said to be inspired by a real-life incident in the UK and will be helmed by Hansal Mehta.

