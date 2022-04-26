Kareena Kapoor spends Monday night with Saif Ali Khan, Soha and Kunal Kemmu; Calls it 'Best Crew'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite the social media star these days. The actress is active on her Instagram space, and she makes it a point to treat her millions of fans to glimpses of her life now and then. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Kareena took to the ‘gram and shared a picture of her Monday night which she’s spending with hubby Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and a couple of friends.

Some time back, Kareena took to her Instagram stories and shared a candid picture showcasing how she’s spending her Monday night. In the photo, we can see Kareena, Saif, Soha, Kunal seated at a dinner table with lit candles. They are also joined by their friends Saleem Siddiqi and Alexandra Galligan. The group smiled warmly for the snapshot. Sharing it, Kareena captioned it, “Best crew (red heart emoji)”. She also tagged the people as she added, “@sakpataudi @kunalkemmu @galliganalexandra @gorakhpoori.”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s picture:

Earlier yesterday, Kareena, Saif, and Taimur attended the launch of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s children’s book Inni and Bobo Find Each Other published by Penguin Random House. It’s the first book in a three-part anthology.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be soon seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. After much delay due to the pandemic, the film is set to release theatrically on the 11th of August. Last week, Kareena surprised her fans as she announced her digital debut in Sujoy Ghosh’s next, where she will be sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. It is reported that the movie will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X.