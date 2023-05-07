Kareena Kapoor steps out with Saif Ali Khan for dinner, Actress reacts as a lady tries to touch her; Watch

Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan know how to keep the romance alive. The couple who loves to spend time with family and is often seen going out with Taimur and Jeh also makes sure to make time for each other amidst their hectic schedule. On Saturday night, they made the most of the weekend as they stepped out for dinner. However, it's impossible for celebs to evade the public eye whenever they step out. And last night they were greeted with the paparazzi as they stepped out of their car. However, one incident from last night left the actress as well as netizens shocked.

Kareena Kapoor steps out for dinner with Saif Ali Khan

A video from last night went viral that show a lady trying to touch Kareena and the actress waving at her and walking away. The video left the netizens divided, some section of netizens believe she was arrogant to behave like that, while others are of the opinion that she did the right thing. Kareena and Saif stepped out of their vehicle to walk to the restaurant. As soon as Kareena stepped out, she folded her hands to greet the media, but a lady comes and tells her, "behen ek baar hath lagao." She repeats her words and brings forward her hand. While Kareena's security tries to protect her, the lady continues with her pestering. Kareena refuses to shake hands but waves at her and continues walking. Before entering the restaurant, Kareena also looks back at her.

Watch the video here:

For the dinner date, Saif kept it casual in a grey tee shirt and denim, while Kareena chose a floral full-sleeve top and black pants. Before entering the restaurant, on request of the paparazzi, Saif waves at them and walks in.

Reaction of fans

As soon as the video was uploaded, netizens reciprocated with their thought in the comment section. Most are of the opinion that Kareena should have held her hand once and wrote, "Bas ek baar hath hi to lagana chahti thi, ab use pyar se bhi to samjhaya ja skta tha an." Some supported Kareena and wrote, "koi bhi normal bhi hota to haath nhi milata...cz aajkal logo ka kuch bharosa nhi kya karde...its not her fault...its normal" Another wrote, "Stop blaming her. Hum log ko bhi pasand nhi hota koi aisa randomly haath lagaye."

