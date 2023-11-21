Kareena Kapoor strives to be better version of herself; says ‘I’m very secure in my space’

Kareena Kapoor Khan has established herself as an actor par excellence in the Hindi film industry. She recently made her OTT debut with the film Jaane Jaan. Very recently, the actress made her debut as a voice artist. As she lends her voice to the character Black Widow in the audio series Marvel Wastelanders, Bebo said that she is very secure in her space. Read on!

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she’s very secure in her space

In the third season of the podcast series, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow, Kareena Kapoor Khan takes on the main character Black Widow and is joined by Masaba Gupta as Lisa Cartwright, Vihaan Samat voice acting as Jordan Temple, and Adah Sharma starring as Yelena Belova. In a conversation with India Today, Bebo said that she wants to experiment with her acting.

The Buckingham Murder actress divulged, “I have always said that I am an actor and do what I do for the love of it and will continue to do so. I am aware of my strengths and have always been very content with my choices and perceptions have never bothered me. I am very secure in my space,” she said adding that she strives to work towards being a better version of herself.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on lending her voice to Black Widow

Furthermore, in the same chat, she spoke about working in the six-season audio series and the lessons she learned from playing the character. The Jab We Met actress opined that since this is an inspiring story about human resilience, she learned that tragedy changes people and we come out of it with more perspective “Star-Lord, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Wolverine face incredible tragedy and a world in disarray, but no matter what hardship one faces in life, there is always light at the end of the tunnel. Therefore, we must fight for it; we can all be heroes in our own life, for our own family, and for the kind of world we believe is right,” the actress added.

Speaking of her character Black Widow, Bebo said that there are many traits that one can imbibe from her. “For me, Black Widow is resilient; she can bounce back in the face of adversity. I would like to have the determination and strength that she possesses, the way she turns setbacks into opportunities for comebacks,” Kapoor concluded.

ALSO READ: Marvel's Wastelanders: Kareena Kapoor's Black Widow podcast hits streaming platform; fans are loving it