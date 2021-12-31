Kareena Kapoor, Suhana Khan are lovestruck by Maheep Kapoor’s latest boss lady look; Shanaya Kapoor misses her

We all know that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Maheep Kapoor share a good bond and are great friends. In fact, both Bebo and Maheep recently had tested positive for COVID-19 together and now they both are doing fine. Maheep took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her looking so stunning that her friend Kareena could not stop herself from commenting on her picture. Not only her but Maheep’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor and SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan too took to the comments section to praise the actress.

In the picture that Maheep Kapoor posted, we can see her dressed in a brown coloured pantsuit. She is standing in front of a glass window that overlooks a beautiful view of San Jose, California. Maheep has left her hair open and poses stylishly for the camera. We have to admit that she looks picture perfect. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her comments section to write, “Moheeeeepssss looking good love.” Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “Missss uuuuuu mumma” and Suhana Khan posted lovestruck emojis. Sharing these pictures, Maheep Kapoor wrote in the caption, “Last day of 2021 ,make it a good one … @shrdhavdr I love my tweed suit #2022.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut and Suhana Khan too reportedly might make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film based on the Archies comics alongside Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.

