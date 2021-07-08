Kareena Kapoor sums up her, Riddhima & Karisma's pic in 1 word; Wishes Neetu Kapoor with rare pic on birthday

On Neetu Kapoor's birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan joined her aunt and family for celebration. On Thursday, Kareena shared a selfie featuring Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Karisma with a special caption and a rare photo of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has begun her Thursday in a sweet note as she dropped a heartfelt wish for her aunt on her birthday on social media. Not just this, Kareena also spent an evening with her aunt and her family members at Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebration where Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were also present along with , and other family members. Cherishing her moments with her siblings, Kareena shared a special post for Riddhima and Karisma on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena shared a photo featuring her, Riddhima and Karisma. In the selfie, the trio could be seen flaunting their smiles as they spent time together at Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebration. However, it was Kareena's one word endearing caption that stole the show. She wrote, "Sisters", on her picture with Riddhima and Karisma and left netizens gushing. Saba Ali Khan Pataudi also took note of it and dropped a sweet comment. She called the trio, "Divas".

Take a look:

On the other hand, Kareena also penned a heartfelt post for Neetu Kapoor. She dug out a rare photo featuring Neetu and late as she sent love to her aunt. She wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest Neetu aunty. @neetu54." She even shared a photo of the celebration with Alia, Ranbir, Riddhima, Neetu, Karisma and others and captioned it as, "We are family."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena was recently seen at her father's new home's griha pravesh puja. At the same puja, Karisma, Neetu, Riddhima, Aadar Jain, Babita also had come. Photos from the same had taken over the internet. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

