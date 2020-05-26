Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘swings’ her way into the week by doing kettlebell workout; Watch Throwback video

Good Newwz actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is doing some hard core kettle bell workout in a throwback video; Take a look

Although Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut just a few months back but prior to that, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s various fan clubs used to share unseen videos and photos of the diva. From her vacation photos with and Taimur Ali Khan to her party photos with her girl gang and workout videos, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been a social media star and today, we got our hands on a throwback video of Kareena wherein she is seen working out. In the said video, Bebo is wearing black jeggigs and green tank top and is seen holding a kettle bell and doing some kick-ass and hardcore workout.

Ever since Bebo has made her Instagram debut, she has been treating her fans to candid photos of Saif and Taimur and in the latest, Kareena shared a photo of Saif and Tim wherein Saif is seen giving a haircut to Taimur while the two pose for a photo. Also, Kareena has started a kaftan series on Instagram wherein she is seen sporting kaftans during quarantine and in the latest, Bebo gave us a sneak-peek into her quarantine as she indulged in some self-care and was seen wearing a face mask and messy bun.

After ’s untimely demise, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing rare and unseen photos of the late actor and in one of the posts, she fondly remembered her ‘Chintu uncle’ with a heartfelt Instagram post as she shared a childhood photo of Rishi and daddy Randhir Kapoor as she wrote, “The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle.” On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan up their airport style as they get papped together

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×