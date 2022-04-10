Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Saif Ali Khan continue their Sunday outing, step out to grab lunch; PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva and always slays whenever she steps out of her house. Paps never miss a chance to click her when she steps out of the house and today was one such day when the actress stepped out looking stunning. Today Bebo along with her elder son Taimur Ali Khan and hubby Saif Ali Khan stepped out to grab lunch in the city. The actress looked summer-ready in her breezy maxi dress as she held on to her son Tim.

In the picture, we can spot Kareena Kapoor Khan wearing a lavender coloured maxi dress. The dress had a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with white sports shoes and tied her hair in a bun. She also wore black sunglasses. The actress held her son Taimur Ali Khan’s hands who wore T-shirt and olive green shorts. Saif Ali Khan wore a dark blue kurta that he paired with white pants and brown shoes. It looks like the family stepped out to grab their Sunday lunch.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, in regards to the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. This film is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha also features Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. Also, this will mark Kareena and Aamir’s third collaboration together after 3 Idiots and Talaash. To note, this will also be her first film after Jeh’s birth. It is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.

Besides this, she is also working on Sujoy Ghosh's film with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film will mark her digital debut on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan is a beauty in black and gives us boss lady vibes; See PICS