Kareena Kapoor takes the ‘Kahani’ challenge as she posts new reel with Laal Singh Chaddha filter; WATCH

Hours after the release of the first song ‘Kahani’ of the highly-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress took to her social media space and posted a new reel with the movie’s customised filter. In the video posted by Kareena, she can be seen blowing feathers as the scene changes from black and white to a colourised version in 7 seconds. The song ‘Kahani’ is heard playing in the background.

Earlier today, sharing the song, the social media handle of Aamir Khan Productions wrote: "Loved all your guesses for #KyaHaiKahani :) Time to reveal the Kahani! Thrilled to share #Kahani, a very special song from #LaalSinghChaddha. We hope Pritam, Amitabh, and Mohan's magic will leave you with an everlasting smile!" The song was exclusively released on the radio station Red FM India this morning.