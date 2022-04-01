Kareena Kapoor, Tara Sutaria & other Kapoor ladies look stunning as they enjoy ‘family’ time together; PIC

It is always a good time when you get together with your family to have a good time. Well, the ladies of the Kapoor house got together last night to spend some quality time with each other. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Babita, Anissa Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rima Jain looked lovely as they posed for a picture. Karisma took to her Instagram handle to share this lovely picture and we bet you would pause and take a moment to appreciate the beauty filled in this picture.

The ladies are sitting on the couch beside each other and posing for a picture. Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in a white dress that has a floral pattern at the border. She is glowing as she poses for the picture and looks like a million bucks. In the picture, we can also see Karisma Kapoor who looks lovely in all-black attire. Babita sits between both her daughters and can be seen slaying an animal print top and pants. Tara Sutaria looks radiant in a red dress.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. This will be her first film after delivering Jeh and the third collaboration with Mr Perfectioninst after Talaash and 3 Idiots. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the superhit Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. This film also stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role.

