Kareena Kapoor thanks mom in law Sharmila Tagore for ‘encouraging her to keep working’ during pregnancy days

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has added another milestone to her career by authoring the book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’. The diva announced the launch of the book on social media calling it her third baby. The new book serves as self-help for expecting mothers and also traced her pregnancy journey with both her children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. In the book, Kareena elaborated on how her family supported her during her pregnancies and encouraged her to keep working.

She wrote, "Saif told me I could do it all. He and I have worked hard to build a strong foundation for our relationship, and I truly believe my kids will always have that to stand on. And, hopefully, Jeh will be as confident as Taimur, because of his parents.” Kareena further added, "My mother-in-law was also among the first to tell me that I had to keep working. Her advice was to do whatever I wanted but with confidence. She did some great work in the movies after her marriage and kids and was a real inspiration. My mother is also a strong role model for me, and she and my father both told me I must keep at it."

While talking about the book’s launch, Kareena Kapoor shared on Instagram, “This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies. In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth. “

