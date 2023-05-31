Kareena Kapoor praises Saif Ali Khan's THIS skill, says he is not just 'the best actor'

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most loved couples in town. The duo keeps dishing out major couple goals in their unconventional ways. Since Saif is not on any social media platforms, fans get to know about him through Kareena's Instagram handle. A while ago, she took to her handle and shared a cool picture of herself. Interestingly, the picture was clicked by Saif.

Kareena Kapoor turns muse for Saif Ali Khan

In the picture, Kareena is seen sporting biker shorts paired with a white top. She completed her look with stylish shoes, a clean hair bun and no makeup. Bebo is seen posing at an entrance door that seems to be vintage. Along with it, she shared a quirky caption for Saif. Her post read, "Apart from being the best actor I know…he also does take the best pictures…any guesses who? The Husband…Ok bye time to workout…" Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, fans were seen reacting to it. A fan wrote, "Awesome snap." Another fan wrote, "Kareena kapoor mam is gorgeous and beautiful."

Meanwhile, Kareena was recently seen attending the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco. Her pictures with Yuvraj Singh from the event got her fans quite excited. Even she shared the pictures from her visit and wrote, "What a day."

Work front

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film failed to attract the audience to theatres. Currently, she is busy shooting for her next titled The Crew with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Hansal Mehta's untitled next in the pipeline. Soon, she will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. On the other hand, Saif will be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas, Kriti and Sunny Singh.

