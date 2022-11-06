Kareena Kapoor to Neetu Kapoor: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's families express joy as they welcome a baby girl

Bollywood's IT couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently beaming with joy after welcoming their little princess. The couple was seen heading to the H.N Reliance Foundation hospital earlier today for the delivery. Alia delivered her baby girl at 12.05 pm with Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan by her side. Alia officially announced the arrival of her daughter with a sweet note on Instagram. In no time, it was flooded with congratulatory messages from her friends in the industry and fans. Even the Kapoor and Bhatt families are elated to welcome their angel to the clan. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's official announcement

Alia took to Instagram and posted a note announcing her daughter's birth. The note also featured a picture of a lion, a lioness and their cub. Along with it, the couple wrote, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love -blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir." She shared the note with a heart emoji in the caption. Have a look:



How has Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's families reacted Neetu Kapoor shared the same note on her Instagram handle and wrote, 'blessings' in the caption. Ranbir's Riddhima Kapoor posted her reaction on the story as well as shared the note. She wrote, "Ooooooofff! Happiest today. Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl #blessings Bua loves her already." Soni Razdan shared the note and wrote, "Oh happy day! So much gratitude to life for this amazing wonderful blessing of a gift. Thank you all for your wishes of love. Our collective cup runneth over." Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped an adorable comment on Alia's post that read, "Ufffffff my mini Alia..can’t wait to meet her." Shweta Bachchan too commented, "Congratulations you two!!!! Happiness and health always." Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt posted a cute note for her niece. Her post read, "I may never stop weeping. Our little bean is finally here and life has forever changed."



Alia's dad Mahesh Bhatt exclusively shared his reaction with Pinkvilla. He said, "Gratitude!!!" While her brother Rahul Bhatt told Pinkvilla, "I am overwhelmed." He said that he hasn't seen the baby yet. Rahul shared, "No, I am in Ahmedabad. Hopefully, I will get to Bombay and see her." Rahul also shared Mahesh Bhatt's reaction and added, "Oh, he is most proud. He is feeling the most proud because it's a big day for him. His first grandchild" Pooja Bhatt took to her story and wrote, "And just like that, the world is illuminated with light!"

