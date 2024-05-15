Kareena Kapoor turns cheerleader for Meryl Streep as she returns to 77th Cannes Film Festival: ‘No one like you’

Kareena Kapoor Khan may be one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood currently. But that does not stop her from praising other actresses and especially if it is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Meryl Streep.

Well, The Devil Wears Prada star has marked her return to the Cannes Film Festival this year and Bebo has turned a cheerleader for her. She praised the Hollywood star in her stories and her excitement is relatable.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is excited for Meryl Streep’s return to Cannes Film Festival

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Hollywood actress Meryl Streep with the news of her returning to the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Sharing this picture, Bebo wrote, “O Meryl there is absolutely no one like you’ with a white heart and a folding hands emoji.

Check it out:

For the unversed, Meryl Streep is returning to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year after more than 3 decades. Reportedly, she was greeted with a 2-minute standing ovation when she entered the stage. After playfully dancing to the applause, she thanked Cannes for the warm welcome 35 years later.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari will attend the Cannes Film Festival 2024

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from May 14 to 25. Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was also a Cannes jury member in 2003, Heeramandi star Aditi Rao Hydari will attend the festival as well.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Payal Kapadia’s film All We Imagine As Light will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. It has become the first Indian film to be selected for the ‘In Competition’ section in 30 years.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen on the big screen in the 2024 heist comedy movie Crew. The cast of the film also included Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma. Kareena received immense appreciation for her role as an air hostess, and the movie emerged as a box office success.

Kareena is next looking forward to the release of Singham Again, the cop universe movie by Rohit Shetty. Alongside Kareena, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

Kareena’s crime thriller film, The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta, is also reported to be released this year.

